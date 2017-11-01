National Land Trust Excellence Awarded to Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust (CCALT) received the prestigious National Land Trust Excellence Award, presented by the Land Trust Alliance during their 2017 national conference which is being held right here in Denver this week.



The Land Trust Alliance, a national conservation organization that works to save the places people love by strengthening land conservation across America, awards the National Land Trust Excellence Award annually to an accredited land trust that has achieved significant impact on the conservation community. The award recognizes a land trust that has excelled in innovation, collaboration, communication, and initiation of broader support for land conservation.



I am thrilled to accept this honor on behalf of CCALT, our landowners and supporters. Ranching heritage and natural beauty have always defined Colorado. CCALT is privileged to have the opportunity to work with the landowning families that steward Colorado’s productive agricultural lands to conserve what makes Colorado such a unique and special place to live. CCALT’s work benefits all Coloradans in a profoundly positive yet largely unrecognized way. Thank you to the Land Trust Alliance for the recognition of our work and commitment to helping ensure that Colorado will forever be defined by its natural beauty and western heritage. — Erik Glenn, Executive Director





CCALT is the first land trust in Colorado to receive the National Land Trust Excellence Award.



As recognized for this award, CCALT has worked with multiple partners, landowners, and supporters to conserve more than 513,000 acres over the last 22 years. Founded by members of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, CCALT was designed to help Colorado ranchers and farmers conserve their property and transition their operations to the next generation. To date, CCALT has worked with more than 265 ranching families across the state.

