Greeley History Museum — Veteran’s Day Freebie —

| November 3, 2017

GREELEY, CO —  Veterans and active service members can enjoy FREE ADMISSION to the Greeley History Museum, 714 8th St., on Friday, Nov. 10, in honor of Veteran’s Day. While most city facilities will be closed to the public on Friday, the museum will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and close on Saturday. There is no coupon needed, but proof of service must be provided.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

There’s another patriotic event happening in Greeley that weekend and you don’t need to be a veteran to appreciate it. The 101st Army Concert Band performs a free public concert at the Union Colony Civic Center, 710 10th Ave., at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11.

Tickets for this free patriotic-themed concert are restricted to 4 per person while supplies last, and are only available by visiting the UCCC ticket office in person. This show is expected to fill quickly.

SPREAD THE NEWS

CURRENT EDITION

Greeley History Museum — Veteran's Day Freebie —

