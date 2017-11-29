Farm Service Agency County Committee Ballots Due

(Denver, CO) Nov. 29, 2017 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Colorado Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director, Clarice Navarro, today reminded farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers that FSA county committee elections began Nov. 6, with the mailing of ballots. Eligible voters must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Dec. 4, 2017, to ensure that their vote is counted. Producers who have not received their ballot should pick one up at their local FSA office.

“Producers only have a few more days until that Dec. 4 deadline,” said Navarro.

“I urge all eligible farmers and ranchers, especially minorities and women, to get involved and make a real difference in their communities by voting in this year’s elections. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 4, 2017. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2018. Nearly 7,700 FSA county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. County committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. Approximately 1.5 million producers are currently eligible to vote. Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, also may be eligible to vote.

For more information, visit the FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. You may also contact your local USDA service center or FSA office. Visit http://offices.usda.gov to find an FSA office near you.