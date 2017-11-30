Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Wednesday, November 29, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Thursday, November 30, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Thursday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Stagnant conditions with limited mixing will allow visibility to be Poor on Thursday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

At 2PM (MST), Wednesday, 11/29/2017 the highest AQI value was 58 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 2:20 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely for locations in the Denver Metro area and northward along the Front Range urban corridor including Ft. Collins and Greeley. In these areas, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Wednesday and Thursday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are most likely for locations in the Denver Metro area, mainly near busy roadways. Please refer to Fine Particulate Matter above for health recommendations.

Visibility is expected to be Poor on Thursday.