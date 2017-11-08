CSU Stadium FREE LIVE Performances — NOV 10 & 11

Live CSU Performance

featuring

Dubskin, Porlolo and Stella Luce

on

Nov. 11

CSU Live Performance Stadium Sessions at the Colorado State University campus will feature Dubskin, Porlolo and Stella Luce before the home football game against Boise State on Nov. 11.

Stadium Sessions is a series of free live performances by top Colorado bands launched this fall as part of the 2017 football season.

On Friday, Nov. 10, during “Football Friday” at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, Porlolo performs at 4:15 p.m., followed by Stella Luce at 5:15 p.m.

The Other Black and Def Knock are scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 11, at The MOB, which opens at 4:30 p.m. in the Ramskeller at the Lory Student Center. Def Knock starts at 5:10 p.m. and The Other Black starts at 6:50 p.m. The event will also feature free food, video games, a trivia competition and Ram swag.

At the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, Eli Slocumb & Grace Kuch perform at 6 p.m., followed by Dubskin at 6:30 p.m.

More details about Game Day are available online at http://col.st/ISdGs.

Stadium Sessions, made possible by CSU’s partnerships with The Music District and Bohemian Foundation, is open to the public and features more than 30 bands on three on-campus stages during weekends when the Rams are playing at home.



