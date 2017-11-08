CSU Stadium FREE LIVE Performances — NOV 10 & 11 —

| November 8, 2017

Live CSU Performance

featuring

Dubskin, Porlolo and Stella Luce

on

Nov. 11

CSU Live Performance Stadium Sessions at the Colorado State University campus will feature Dubskin, Porlolo and Stella Luce before the home football game against Boise State on Nov. 11.

Dubskin

Stella Luce

Stadium Sessions is a series of free live performances by top Colorado bands launched this fall as part of the 2017 football season.

On Friday, Nov. 10, during “Football Friday” at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, Porlolo performs at 4:15 p.m., followed by Stella Luce at 5:15 p.m.

The Other Black and Def Knock are scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 11, at The MOB, which opens at 4:30 p.m. in the Ramskeller at the Lory Student Center. Def Knock starts at 5:10 p.m. and The Other Black starts at 6:50 p.m. The event will also feature free food, video games, a trivia competition and Ram swag.

At the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, Eli Slocumb & Grace Kuch perform at 6 p.m., followed by Dubskin at 6:30 p.m.

More details about Game Day are available online at http://col.st/ISdGs.

Stadium Sessions, made possible by CSU’s partnerships with The Music District and Bohemian Foundation, is open to the public and features more than 30 bands on three on-campus stages during weekends when the Rams are playing at home.
 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

RELATED NEWS              CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado Livestock Association Conference— NOV 14 —

The CLA 3rd Annual Symposium will feature hot topics such as Emergency Management – FutureRead More

CSU Stadium FREE LIVE Performances — NOV 10 & 11 —

Live CSU Performance featuring Dubskin, Porlolo and Stella Luce on Nov. 11 CSU Live PerformanceRead More

  • National Land Trust Excellence Awarded to Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust

  • CHSAA 2017 Hall of Fame Class Announced

  • CSU ENERGY CAMPUS — OPEN HOUSE — NOV 2

  • — County Voting Ballots Returned —

  • MCC News

  • CSU Annual Research Spending Tops $338 Million

  • 2018 Farm Credit-Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame Inductees

  • FUGITIVE ON THE LOOSE — CAN YOU HELP?

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: