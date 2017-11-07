COLORADO — ACTION DAY FOR OZONE

Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Tuesday, November 7, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Wednesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited mixing and ventilation will allow visibility to be Poor on Wednesday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Tuesday, 11/7/2017 the highest AQI value was 40 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 2:15 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely in the Denver Metro area. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in the Denver Metro area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Wednesday.