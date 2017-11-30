CAN YOU HELP? Shots Fired>> Investigators Looking for Leads

| November 30, 2017

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of shots fired and a possible carjacking just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at 1642 S. Parker Rd. Deputies located a victim of an apparent gunshot wound in an office suite at that location.

The 41-year-old victim reported that he was shot during a struggle inside the business and it was determined the victim’s car was not stolen. The victim was transported to an area hospital and has what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.  A K-9 search of the area was conducted, with negative results. The suspect is described as a black male, with no additional description provided.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime or the suspect to please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

 

 

