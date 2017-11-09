Bennett travels, Strasburg hosts for football quarterfinals

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The top-seeded Bennett Tigers must take their undefeated 10-0 record on the road this weekend as they take on the 8-2 and ninth-seeded Paonia Eagles at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1A football quarterfinals. The game is going to be played at Paonia Town Park, 700 Fourth St, and not at the Paonia High School.

The Strasburg Indians, seeded fourth, will host Burlington at 1 p.m. Saturday at Winter Field in the other semifinal in the top half of the 1A playoff bracket.

If both teams with, they will play each other in the semifinals at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Paul Read Field in Bennett. A Bennett-Burlington semifinal would be played at Bennett while a Strasburg-Paonia matchup would be played at Paonia.

The other half of the bracket this Saturday features No. 2 Meeker at No. 10 Limon while third-seeded Centauri travels to No. 11 Monte Vista. Both those games are at 1 p.m.

For postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.