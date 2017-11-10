Bennet Statement on Senate Republican Tax Plan

| November 9, 2017
 
Washington, D.C. – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet today issued the following statement in response to the release of the Senate Republican tax plan:
 
“Senate Republicans are attempting to jam through a tax bill that will affect every American without so much as a hearing. This is a terrible disservice to the people we represent.  The rushed product of this closed-door process is likely to be an attempt to lavish tax cuts on the wealthy at the expense of the middle class—leading to higher deficits and deep cuts in Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid. It’s past time for Republicans to put the brakes on this approach and work with us on meaningful and fiscally-responsible tax reform that invests in our families, our kids, and our future.”
 
 
