TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
CORRIDOR NEWS
-
Lutheran church announces annual craft and bake sale
BENNETT — Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is seeking crafters to participate in the church’s annual craft and bake sale. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the church. Spaces cost $20 for an 8-foot table. The church is located at 275 Ash St., Bennett. For additional information or to reserve a table, call Joni at (303)261-9422.
-
I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn
Valley Bank Community Room @ 12 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett library @ 10-10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
-
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7-9 p.m.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Teen Tech
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15-5:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will make action videos with Go Pros.
SCHOOLHOUSE EVENTS
Deer Trail
- October Read Aloud Month
- Volleyball (V) v Gilpin County @ Gilpin County, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Strasburg
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS Cafateria, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- UNC visit, Contact: Counseling Office, Location: commons, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interested juniors and seniors need to sign up at the counseling office.
- SMPRD Youth Volleyball Practice, HMS Gym, 5:30 p.m.
Bennett
- Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4:30 p.m.
