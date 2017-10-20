Water line breach in Strasburg repaired
STRASBURG — Residents and businesses along Main Street in Strasburg were without water for about 11/2 hours after the contractor adding a valve to the system at the intersection of Main Street and Colfax Avenue hit a water line this morning.
The repair was completed about 10:30 a.m. No further service interruption is anticipated.
