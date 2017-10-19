Part of ‘Burg paving project starts with minimum notification

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Despite a one-day notice dated today, road crews commenced roto-milling in parts of Strasburg this morning, resulting in snarled traffic and no street parking.

A representative of the public relations team for contractor Martin Marietta Materials told The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News Oct. 18 that it had “dropped the ball” in notifying residents along three streets in the community earlier in the week and, when dropping off door-hangers later that day, workers said the work will start the next day.

But information received by the impacted residents on Wednesday afternoon/evening said work would commence “one-day from the date of this notice.” The date on the notice was “Thursday, October 19.”

PR officials added that any other questions or concerns should be directed to Adams County, since that is the project’s jurisdiction. For project updates, call (720)325-5029; e-mail AdamsStreets@PublicInforTeam.com; or visit www.adcogov.org/public-works. Adams County communications officials said Public Works was aware of the issue.

Laying of new pavement in is expected to take place next week but what day or days is uncertain.

Above, door hangers dated Oct. 19 were posted at residences along three streets throughout Strasburg Wednesday afternoon/evening, saying that asphalt removal and replacement efforts would commence “one day from the date of this notice.” Below, roto-milling of Main Street in Strasburg takes place earlier this morning on the same day the one-day notification to residents was dated.