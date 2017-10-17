NOTICE OF ELECTION

BENNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 29J

ADAMS & ARAPAHOE COUNTIES, COLORADO

TO BE HELD

TUESDAY, November 7, 2017

MAIL BALLOT ELECTION

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to law and requisite action of the Board of Education of Bennett School District 29J, (the “School District”), in the Counties of Adams & Arapahoe, State of Colorado, a Regular Biennial School Election will be held in the School District on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

The election will be conducted (by mail ballot) as part of the coordinated election to be conducted by the County Clerk and Recorder in Adams & Arapahoe Counties. Information about the walk-in locations for delivery of mail ballots and receipt of replacement ballots is available by contacting the appropriate County Clerk and Recorder in Adams or Arapahoe County.

At the election, the eligible electors of the School District shall vote for members of the Board of Education. Candidates for the position of the Director of the Board of Education are:

Bennett School District 29J

School Director at Large

[Four-Year Term]

(Vote for Two)

Zebulen A. Petre

James DuBois

Kyle Meyer

This official election notice incorporates by reference the election notice by the County Clerk and Recorder concerning the location for application and the return of absentee ballots and notice about the locations and times for early voting. Information is available by contacting the appropriate County Clerk and Recorder in Adams or Arapahoe County.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Board of Education of Bennett School District No. 29J, in the Counties of Adams & Arapahoe, and State of Colorado, has caused this notice to be given as required by law this 17th day of October 2017.