No. 1 Bennett, 4th-seeded ‘Burg to host first-round football playoff games

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

AURORA — Bennett and Strasburg are on the top half of the 16-team 1A state football playoff bracket, which was released by the Colorado High School Activities Association Oct. 29. Both teams will host a first-round matchup this weekend.

Bennett is the top seed, according to CHSAA, and will host No. 16 Highland at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3. The game was moved forward from the usual 1 p.m. Saturday playoff kickoff as Bennett hosts a 3A regional tournament the next day.

The No. 4 Indians will play host to 13th-seeded Wray starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4.

With wins, Bennett would either travel to Paonia or host Peyton Nov. 10 or 11, while the Indians would host Burlington or travel to Bailey to face off with Platte Canyon.

If Strasburg and Bennett both win the next two weekends, they would play each other in a state semifinal Nov. 17 or 18 with the winner receiving a berth into the state championship game Nov. 25.

The full 1A playoff bracket is below: