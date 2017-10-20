National Mammography Day — OCT 20, 2017

| October 20, 2017

Each year, the third Friday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to raising awareness for the importance of mammograms. National Mammography Day, which was first introduced in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, falls on October 20 this year. 
 
Women’s health advocates recommend that women observe this day by scheduling their yearly mammograms.
 
The goal of National Mammography Day is to increase awareness about the importance of breast cancer screenings, according to the FDA’s Office of Women’s Health.

