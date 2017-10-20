Lady Indians advance to final four in 3A softball

| October 20, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

AURORA — The third-seeded Strasburg Lady Indians overcame a slow start to down No. 14 Delta 13-3 in the first round of the 3A State Softball Tournament at the Aurora Sports Complex this afternoon and then sweated out a 2-0 pitcher’s dual against sixth-seeded La Junta in the quarterfinals to advance to tomorrow’s semifinals.

The red-and-black will face off for the third time this season against conference foe Eaton at 10 a.m. tomorrow with the winner advancing to play either Faith Christian or Brush in the championship game at 1:15 p.m

The original 3A State Tournament bracket is below:

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FUGITIVE ON THE LOOSE — CAN YOU HELP?

Fugitive from Justice Adams County — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for publicRead More

Lady Indians advance to final four in 3A softball

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor AURORA — The third-seeded Strasburg Lady Indians overcame a slowRead More

  • Water line breach in Strasburg repaired

  • National Mammography Day — OCT 20, 2017

  • Part of ‘Burg paving project starts with minimum notification

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

  • Arapahoe County Ballots Mailed — YOUR VOTE COUNTS

  • Lady Tigers to host league tournament first round this Thursday

  • Road construction stymies Strasburg traffic

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: