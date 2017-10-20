Lady Indians advance to final four in 3A softball

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

AURORA — The third-seeded Strasburg Lady Indians overcame a slow start to down No. 14 Delta 13-3 in the first round of the 3A State Softball Tournament at the Aurora Sports Complex this afternoon and then sweated out a 2-0 pitcher’s dual against sixth-seeded La Junta in the quarterfinals to advance to tomorrow’s semifinals.

The red-and-black will face off for the third time this season against conference foe Eaton at 10 a.m. tomorrow with the winner advancing to play either Faith Christian or Brush in the championship game at 1:15 p.m

The original 3A State Tournament bracket is below: