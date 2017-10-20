Lady Indians advance to final four in 3A softball
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
AURORA — The third-seeded Strasburg Lady Indians overcame a slow start to down No. 14 Delta 13-3 in the first round of the 3A State Softball Tournament at the Aurora Sports Complex this afternoon and then sweated out a 2-0 pitcher’s dual against sixth-seeded La Junta in the quarterfinals to advance to tomorrow’s semifinals.
The red-and-black will face off for the third time this season against conference foe Eaton at 10 a.m. tomorrow with the winner advancing to play either Faith Christian or Brush in the championship game at 1:15 p.m
The original 3A State Tournament bracket is below:
Related News
FUGITIVE ON THE LOOSE — CAN YOU HELP?
Fugitive from Justice Adams County — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for publicRead More
Lady Indians advance to final four in 3A softball
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor AURORA — The third-seeded Strasburg Lady Indians overcame a slowRead More