FUGITIVE ON THE LOOSE — CAN YOU HELP?

| October 21, 2017

Fugitive from Justice

Adams County — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating Eric Ryan Anderson (D.O.B. 092182). Eric Ryan Anderson was out on bond awaiting trial for the charges of Stalking, Burglary, Violation of Protection Order and Domestic violence. He is also wanted for a Domestic Violence, Violation of Protection Order and an additional Stalking case which he is suspected of committing after his release on bond.

The Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Eric Ryan Anderson had allowed the battery to die, on his ankle monitor (GPS) that he was wearing as a condition of bond and a part of the supervised release program. Warrants for the arrest of Eric Ryan Anderson for the Domestic Violence Charges and a Violation of the Conditions of Bond and the supervised released program have been issued.

Eric Ryan Anderson is described as a 34 year-old white male, 6’ tall, weighing 215 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Andersons’s last known location was an address in the City of Thornton.

If you know Eric Ryan Anderson’s whereabouts or see him or someone matching his description; please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535. OR Contact: Sr. Deputy Michael Kaiser 303-655-3283 (Office) 720-354-7466 (Cellular) mkaiser@adcogov.org

