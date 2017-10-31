FRONT RANGE — ACTION DAY FOR OZONE

Colorado Front Range Action Day for Visibility

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an ACTION DAY ALERT at 4PM on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Limited mixing and ventilation Wednesday morning will lead to Poor visibility, which will improve during the afternoon hours.

This Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

At 1PM (MST), Tuesday, 10/31/2017 the highest AQI value was 40 for Particulates

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout