— County Voting Ballots Returned

Ballots Returned

The latest tally of ballots returned from Colorado’s county clerks is 174,539 for the coordinated election on Nov. 7.

There are no Statewide ballot measures and some Counties do not have any local issues to vote on. To get more information on Arapahoe County’s Ballot measures: — CLICK HERE — How to track your ballot How to submit your ballot Statewide and other County registration changes, sample ballots, ballot tracking, and voting locations can be found here www.govotecolorado.com .

