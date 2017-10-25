— County Voting Ballots Returned —
Ballots Returned
The latest tally of ballots returned from Colorado’s county clerks is 174,539 for the coordinated election on Nov. 7.
There are no Statewide ballot measures and some Counties do not have any local issues to vote on.
To get more information on Arapahoe County’s Ballot measures:
— CLICK HERE —
How to track your ballot
How to submit your ballot
Statewide and other County registration changes, sample ballots, ballot tracking, and voting locations can be found here www.govotecolorado.com.
To receive email updates from the Secretary of State’s office, please visit www.sos.state.co.us and subscribe under the “Email updates” section.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
RELATED NEWS CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« MCC News (Previous News)
Related News
— County Voting Ballots Returned —
Ballots Returned The latest tally of ballots returned from Colorado’s county clerks is 174,539 for theRead More
MCC News
Morgan Community College offices are closed for professional development training on Tueday, October 24.