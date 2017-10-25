— County Voting Ballots Returned —

| October 25, 2017

Ballots Returned

The latest tally of ballots returned from Colorado’s county clerks is 174,539 for the coordinated election on Nov. 7. 

There are no Statewide ballot measures and some Counties do not have any local issues to vote on.

To get more information on Arapahoe County’s Ballot measures:

— CLICK HERE —

How to track your ballot

How to submit your ballot

Statewide and other County registration changes, sample ballots, ballot tracking, and voting locations can be found here www.govotecolorado.com.

 To receive email updates from the Secretary of State’s office, please visit www.sos.state.co.us and subscribe under the “Email updates” section.
 

