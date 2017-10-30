Bennett to host 3A regional volleyball Saturday

| October 30, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

AURORA — The Colorado High School Activities Association on Oct. 30 unveiled the 36 teams that qualified for 3A regional volleyball play this weekend and Bennett is among the dozen host schools.

Bennett is the No. 9 seed and will host No. 16 Eagle Ridge Academy and 28th-seeded Cedaredge on Saturday, Nov. 4. Bennett will face Cedaredge at 1 p.m.; Eagle Ridge versus Cedaredge is scheduled at approximately 2:45 p.m.; and Bennett against Eagle Ridge should take place about 4:30 p.m. The winner of Saturday’s round-robin will advance to the Colorado State Volleyball Championships Nov. 10-11 at the Denver Coliseum.

For updated postseason schedules, visit i-70scout.com.

 

