Bennett Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — TODAY — for Water Tower
BENNETT — This tank significantly reduces the risk of water supply outages. It also improves reliable water pressure to Bennett residents and businesses, and upgrades fire flow for the Bennett Fire Protection District. The tank is visible from miles away, proudly serving as a new beacon of our community’s pride and progress.
Ceremony Details:
