Bennett Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — TODAY — for Water Tower

| October 17, 2017

 

BENNETT — This tank significantly reduces the risk of water supply outages. It also improves reliable water pressure to Bennett residents and businesses, and upgrades fire flow for the Bennett Fire Protection District. The tank is visible from miles away, proudly serving as a new beacon of our community’s pride and progress.

 

Ceremony Details:

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FUGITIVE ON THE LOOSE — CAN YOU HELP?

Fugitive from Justice Adams County — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for publicRead More

Lady Indians advance to final four in 3A softball

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor AURORA — The third-seeded Strasburg Lady Indians overcame a slowRead More

  • Water line breach in Strasburg repaired

  • Part of ‘Burg paving project starts with minimum notification

  • Bennett Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — TODAY — for Water Tower

  • Lady Tigers to host league tournament first round this Thursday

  • Road construction stymies Strasburg traffic

  • AdCo sheriff searching for kidnapping suspect

  • This Friday’s football at Bennett canceled

  • Bennett rec district to celebrate 10th birthday next Tuesday

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: