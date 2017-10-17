Arapahoe County Ballots Mailed — YOUR VOTE COUNTS

Ballots for the 2017 Coordinated Election will be mailed to more than 322,000 active registered voters in Arapahoe County. You are eligible to vote in this election if you live in one of 18 municipalities, school districts or special districts with a race or question on the ballot. Approximately 55,000 active voters live outside these jurisdictions and will not receive a ballot. There are no county, state or federal questions this year….

The 2017 Election is all about local questions and races that impact voters’ daily lives. Your input is critical to help shape your city or town, schools, parks and rec centers, fire department or sanitation district. Every vote counts, and we encourage eligible voters to cast a ballot. — Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane

Jurisdictions on the ballot include:

Cities and Towns: City of Aurora, City of Centennial, City of Englewood, City of Greenwood Village, City of Littleton, City of Sheridan, Town of Foxfield, and

School Districts: Aurora Public Schools, Bennett School District 29J, Byers School District 32J, Englewood School District, Sheridan School District No 2, and

Special Districts: Bennett Fire Protection District No. 7, Sable Altura Fire Protection District, Sheridan Sanitation District No. 1, South Suburban Park and Recreation District, Strasburg Fire Protection District No. 8 and Valley Sanitation District.

Didn’t Receive a Ballot?

If you reside in one of these jurisdictions and do not receive a ballot in your mailbox by Oct. 23, please call Arapahoe County Elections at 303-795-4511 to update your address and request a replacement ballot. Track your mail ballot with Arapahoe County’s free Ballot Track service at www.arapahoevotes.com.

Return Your Ballot Here:

Voters may return voted ballots by mail with 49 cents paid postage, or deliver it to one of twenty-four 24- hour ballot boxes. Ballots must be received by Arapahoe County by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. Citizens also may visit any one of four Voter Service and Polling Centers between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7 (closed Sunday, Nov. 4) to register to vote or update their registration, request a new or replacement ballot, or vote on an electronic accessible tablet. Locations are available in Aurora, Byers, Centennial and Littleton.

New and Improved ArapahoeVotes.com

Today Arapahoe County debuted a newly redesigned elections website at www.ArapahoeVotes.com. The website is mobile- responsive and features improved content, enhanced accessibility and interactive tools. Visit this website to find your nearest ballot box or voting location, see a sample ballot and see a full list of your districts and elected officials. For assistance, please call Arapahoe County Elections at 303-795-4511.