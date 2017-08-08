Video Available in Pawn Shop Burglaries

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two pawn shop burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. At about 2:24 a.m., Casino Pawn, 12201 E. Arapahoe Road, was burglarized. Two guns and some electronics were taken in the burglary. Investigators are not identifying the types of weapons taken in the burglary. At 2:49 a.m. Pawn King, 2260 S. Quebec St., was also burglarized. An inventory is still being completed by the owner, but the pawn shop did not have any firearms that could have been stolen. Both burglaries appear to be related and involve five suspects. Video of the suspects and vehicle can be found at https://youtu.be/lTLRh2y2MlI · Suspect #1 was wearing a blue baseball cap; brown, long-sleeved shirt; blue jeans; gray shoes; and a white cloth covering his face. · Suspect #2 was wearing a blue trench coat with a hood; ripped blue jeans; and black shoes. · Suspect #3 was wearing a gray hoodie; white baseball cap with a red bill; blues jeans; white shoes; and a black cloth covering his face. · Suspect #4 was wearing a dark colored jacket with hood; black baseball cap; blue jeans; gray shoes; and an orange cloth covering his face. · Suspect #5 was wearing a gray hoodie; blue jeans; gray shoes; and a white cloth covering his face. The suspect vehicle is a white crew cab truck. It has a white fuel transfer tank and a white tool box in the bed of the truck. Anyone with information about these crimes or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477. Call 911 or local law enforcement if the situation is an emergency.