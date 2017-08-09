TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
WHAT’S GOIN’ ON?
-
IOU with Love
Location varies. Social hour 6-7 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.
-
Strasburg School Board
Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7-9 p.m.
HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
RELATED NEWS
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
WHAT’S GOIN’ ON? IOU with Love Location varies. Social hour 6-7 p.m., meeting at 7Read More
Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull
Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser August 12 –5th Annual Plane Pull– Presented by Subway at Denver InternationalRead More