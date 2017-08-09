TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

| August 9, 2017

WHAT’S GOIN’ ON?

  • IOU with Love

Location varies. Social hour 6-7 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.,  For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.

  • Strasburg School Board

Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7-9 p.m.

