TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

| August 16, 2017

  • August Chamber Meeting: Energy Update

    STRASBURG — The I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce will host its third quarter Lunch & Learn from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Valley Bank & Trust conference room, 56641 E. Colfax Ave., Strasburg. Officials with EIS Solutions will discuss energy development along the I-70 Corridor. Free lunch will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, call (303)644-4607 or e-mail to admin@i70ccoc.com.

  I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn

    Valley Bank Community Room @ 12 p.m.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

 

