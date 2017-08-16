TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
August Chamber Meeting: Energy Update
STRASBURG — The I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce will host its third quarter Lunch & Learn from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Valley Bank & Trust conference room, 56641 E. Colfax Ave., Strasburg. Officials with EIS Solutions will discuss energy development along the I-70 Corridor. Free lunch will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, call (303)644-4607 or e-mail to admin@i70ccoc.com.
-
I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn
Valley Bank Community Room @ 12 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
