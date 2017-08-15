TODAY’S EVENTS – TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
WHAT’S THE HAPS?
Key Credential Awarded to Peak Vista Fellowship
COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista Community Health Centers announced last month that its nursing fellowship has achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. Nurses in accredited transition programs, like Peak Vista’s APRN Fellowship, experience curricula that promote the acquisition of knowledge, skills and professional behaviors necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care.
Peak Vista Community Health Center – Strasburg, CO
-
Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 12 p.m.
-
Eastern Colorado Beekeepers
O’Malley’s Mercantile, Watkins @ 6:30 p.m.
-
Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (general)
Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.
HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
RELATED NEWS
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
WHAT’S THE HAPS? Key Credential Awarded to Peak Vista Fellowship COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista CommunityRead More
‘Burg intersections, bridge deck repair highlight Hwy 36 work this week
The repaving of Highway 36 from the west edge of Byers through Strasburg continues thisRead More