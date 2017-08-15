TODAY’S EVENTS – TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

| August 15, 2017

Key Credential Awarded to Peak Vista Fellowship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista Community Health Centers announced last month that its nursing fellowship has achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. Nurses in accredited transition programs, like Peak Vista’s APRN Fellowship, experience curricula that promote the acquisition of knowledge, skills and professional behaviors necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care.

Peak Vista Community Health Center – Strasburg, CO

  • Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association

    Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 12 p.m.

  • Eastern Colorado Beekeepers

    O’Malley’s Mercantile, Watkins @ 6:30 p.m.

  • Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (general)

    Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.

 

