TODAY’S EVENTS – THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

–STRASBURG HOMETOWN DAYS–
STRASBURG HOMETOWN DAYS is…. a celebration to commemorate the joining of the first continuous railroad in the United States. It was 3:00 p.m. on August 15, 1870 when the Kansas Pacific Railroads met just east of Strasburg. There was not a big celebration – the American flag and a keg of whiskey sat at the center of the last 10 1/4 miles of track to be laid. The first crew from either the east or the west to reach the center was the winner. The east team reached the center point and continued on to meet the west team. When the last spike was driven, a new record for laying track was set. When the rails were joined at Promontory, Utah in May 1869, the Union Pacific Railroad did not have a railroad bridge across the Missouri River. The only way to cross the Missouri River was by ferry boat. The Kansas Pacific Railroad had a railroad bridge spanning the Missouri River giving it the first continuous link. HomeTown Days began in August 1970 to celebrate the opening of the new Comanche Crossing Historical Society’s Museum and as a fundraiser for the Museum. The day began with a parade followed by many activities such as bread making, wheat threshing and a re-enactment of the joining of the rails. The Museum continued to coordinate the HomeTown Days celebration for several years until the HomeTown Days Committee was formed. The Committee is comprised of 10 dedicated volunteers, some with over 20 year’s dedication. The parade has grown from 25 entries in 1970 to over 100 entries in 2005. The festivities are held the second weekend in August on the school grounds and museum. Most activities are free, including the barbecue which is sponsored by Guaranty Bank and Trust. There is an Arts and Crafts show, games for the kids, live entertainment during the BBQ, a quilt show, mud volleyball, chili cook-off, rodeo, watermelon feed, and car show. The Comanche Crossing Museum, one of the best kept secrets in the state, is open for tours, hosts the community church service on Sunday, a doll show and sells root beer floats.
-
Breakfast Burrito Benefit during Hometown Days
STRASBURG — The Comanche VIP Seniors are celebrating Hometown Days with a breakfast burrito fundraiser. The benefit runs from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bob’s Repair Shop, 56521 E. Colfax, Strasburg. Burritos available before and after the parade.
WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY?
-
Human Services Officials plan Statewide meetings
DENVER — Officials from the Colorado Department of Human Services will engage the public in meetings statewide as part of the their 2017 Summer Planning Tour. A local meeting will run from 9:30-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, at Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, 14980 E. Alameda Drive, CentrePoint Plaza, Littleton Rooms, Aurora. Leaders from the department’s seven offices will facilitate discussions on statewide issues. CDHS provides services to families, children and adults, including cash; food and energy benefits; employment programs; child support; early child care; behavioral health; child welfare; youth services; services for the disabled; veterans community living centers; and other services for older Coloradans. For more information or reservations, visit www.colorado.gov.
-
Bennett Fire Protection District Board
Station No. 3. @ 7 p.m.
-
Byers Park & Recreation District Board
Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.
-
Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice
Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m. (303)719-8292.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety book study
-
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
