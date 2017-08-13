TODAY’S EVENTS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

–STRASBURG HOMETOWN DAYS–

TODAY’S SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Pancake Breakfast (Charge) @ 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Strasburg Elementary School – SPONSOR: NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY

Run To The Rails 5K Walk/Run @ 7:30 a.m. – Five Acre Park (South of I-70) Registration Fee Day of Race $10.00 per participant. Join us for a walk/run that is fun for everyone. Prizes for the following categories: Women, Men, Walkers, Bike, Stroller Team (pusher and passenger), Dog/Human Team and Most Patriotic – SPONSOR: KAUFFMAN TRANSPORTATION

4th Annual Poker Run @ 8:30 a.m. – Rollin Stone Auto Sales – next to NAPA. $10.00 Entry Fee. 4 stops on a 15 mile journey and over to the car show to pick up final card – SPONSOR: ROLLIN STONE AUTO SALES

Antique Tractor Show @ 9:00 a.m. to Dark – North of School – 2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: ENGELBRECHT FARM

Mud VolleyBall Tournament @ 9:30 a.m. – Get your team together and get ready to get dirty! Two divisions: Youth (6th -12 th Grades) and Adults (18 & Up). Standard coed volleyball rules apply and prizes to the top teams! North Baseball Field Parking Lot – SPONSOR: ISI INSPECTION SPECIALTIES

Sand pile for kids @ 9:30 a.m. – North Baseball Field Batting Cages – SPONSOR: HIGH PLAINS BANK

Mr. Ed’s Cool Classic Car Show @ 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.– Strasburg School – SPONSOR: STRASBURG AUTO PARTS

Community Church Service @ 10:00 a.m. – Comanche Crossing Museum, BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND/OR BLANKETS AND UMBRELLAS – SPONSOR: CRANDALL DRILLING & PUMP SERVICE

“Cow Plop” @ 11:00 a.m. – Legion Hall – SPONSOR: AMERICAN LEGION POST #183

Comanche Crossing Museum Open @ 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Root Beer Floats, Chuck Wagon Dinner, Cow Milking for Kids, Model Train Displays – SPONSOR: COMANCHE CROSSING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Family Fun Bingo @ 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Strasburg Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave – Discovery Time Preschool will host a family-friendly BINGO event to raise funds for new playground equipment and classroom supplies. Join us for BINGO, prize raffle, and snacks. FEE: $10 per person – SPONSOR: DISCOVERY TIME PRESCHOOL

Trap Shoot @ 1:00 p.m. – 1955 Headlight Rd – SPONSOR: IRONWORKS

Garden Tractor Pull @ 1:00 p.m. – 2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: COLORADO GARDEN TRACTOR ASSOCIATION

