TODAY’S EVENTS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
–STRASBURG HOMETOWN DAYS–
TODAY’S SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Pancake Breakfast (Charge)
@ 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Strasburg Elementary School – SPONSOR: NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
Run To The Rails 5K Walk/Run
@ 7:30 a.m. – Five Acre Park (South of I-70) Registration Fee Day of Race $10.00 per participant. Join us for a walk/run that is fun for everyone. Prizes for the following categories: Women, Men, Walkers, Bike, Stroller Team (pusher and passenger), Dog/Human Team and Most Patriotic – SPONSOR: KAUFFMAN TRANSPORTATION
4th Annual Poker Run
@ 8:30 a.m. – Rollin Stone Auto Sales – next to NAPA. $10.00 Entry Fee. 4 stops on a 15 mile journey and over to the car show to pick up final card – SPONSOR: ROLLIN STONE AUTO SALES
Antique Tractor Show
@ 9:00 a.m. to Dark – North of School – 2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: ENGELBRECHT FARM
Mud VolleyBall Tournament
@ 9:30 a.m. – Get your team together and get ready to get dirty! Two divisions: Youth (6th -12 th Grades) and Adults (18 & Up). Standard coed volleyball rules apply and prizes to the top teams! North Baseball Field Parking Lot – SPONSOR: ISI INSPECTION SPECIALTIES
Sand pile for kids
@ 9:30 a.m. – North Baseball Field Batting Cages – SPONSOR: HIGH PLAINS BANK
Mr. Ed’s Cool Classic Car Show
@ 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.– Strasburg School – SPONSOR: STRASBURG AUTO PARTS
Community Church Service
@ 10:00 a.m. – Comanche Crossing Museum, BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND/OR BLANKETS AND UMBRELLAS – SPONSOR: CRANDALL DRILLING & PUMP SERVICE
“Cow Plop”
@ 11:00 a.m. – Legion Hall – SPONSOR: AMERICAN LEGION POST #183
Comanche Crossing Museum Open
@ 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Root Beer Floats, Chuck Wagon Dinner, Cow Milking for Kids, Model Train Displays – SPONSOR: COMANCHE CROSSING HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Family Fun Bingo
@ 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Strasburg Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave – Discovery Time Preschool will host a family-friendly BINGO event to raise funds for new playground equipment and classroom supplies. Join us for BINGO, prize raffle, and snacks. FEE: $10 per person – SPONSOR: DISCOVERY TIME PRESCHOOL
Trap Shoot
@ 1:00 p.m. – 1955 Headlight Rd – SPONSOR: IRONWORKS
Garden Tractor Pull
@ 1:00 p.m. – 2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: COLORADO GARDEN TRACTOR ASSOCIATION
Got Toddler Temper Tantrum Problems??
BYERS — The Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center has a new video designed for parents of children struggling with tantrums. The video covers the three main causes of tantrums, the two goals of children when they have tantrums, the problem with distraction and reasoning, the power of “The 10-Second Rule,” a four-step process for meltdown management, and handling tantrums in public. Child care is available upon request. Participants have access to the center’s all-free boutique. For more information or to register, call (303)822-9368 or visit the center at 228 W. Front St., Byers, from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
EVERY SUNDAY
- Alcoholics Anonymous. For more information call (303)903-6734.
