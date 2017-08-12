TODAY’S EVENTS – SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
–STRASBURG HOMETOWN DAYS–
TODAY’S SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
-
Community “Garage Sales”
@ 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., various locations throughout town
-
Crafts & Bazaar Show
@ 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Free Admission – High School Spine – SPONSOR: D & D WATER SERVICE LLC
-
Antique Tractor Show
@ 9:00 a.m. to Dark – North of School –2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: ENGELBRECHT FARM
-
Vendors
@ 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – High School Commons Area
-
PARADE HOMETOWN TRADITIONS
@ 10:00 a.m., Route: Colfax & Wagner St. East to Adams St, North on Adams to School – SPONSOR: VALLEY BANK & TRUST
-
Breakfast Burrito Benefit
@ 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bob’s Repair Shop, 56521 E. Colfax, Strasburg. Burritos available before and after the parade. The Comanche VIP Seniors are celebrating Hometown Days with a breakfast burrito fundraiser.
-
Kids Games
@ 11:30 a.m. – School Commons Area (Charge)
-
Barbecue
@ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Strasburg School – SPONSOR: GUARANTY BANK & TRUST
Entertainment featuring “High Plains Music Ensemble,” BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND/OR BLANKETS AND UMBRELLAS – SPONSOR: THE I-70 SCOUT & EASTERN COLORADO NEWS
-
Free Hay Rides
@ 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Route: High School, Middle School, Museum, Downtown – SPONSOR: 4 RIVERS EQUIPMENT
-
Blessing of the Automobiles
@ 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Saron Lutheran Church – SPONSOR: SARON LUTHERAN CHURCH
-
Comanche Crossing Museum Open
@ 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Entertainment by “Last Spike Drivers”, Root Beer Floats, Cow, Milking for Kids, Model Train Displays, Kid Games – SPONSOR: COMANCHE CROSSING HISTORICAL SOCIETY
-
Garden Tractor Pull
@ 1:00 p.m. – 2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: COLORADO GARDEN TRACTOR ASSOCIATION
-
Trap Shoot
@ 1:00 p.m. – 1955 Headlight Rd. – SPONSOR: IRONWORKS
-
Colorado Old Time Fiddling Contest
@ 1:15 PM – Strasburg High School Gym – SPONSORS: WESTERN HARDWARE/GIFT SHOP, U. S. MECHANICAL, COLORADO NATURAL GAS
-
Texting Contest
@ 2:00 p.m. – Comanche Crossing Museum – SPONSOR: HOMETOWN KIDS DAYCARE
-
Chili Contest
@ 5:00 p.m. – Strasburg School – SPONSOR: 4 RIVERS EQUIPMENT Entertainment by “Golden Eagles Concert Band,” BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND/OR BLANKETS AND UMBRELLAS – SPONSOR: STRASBURG VETERINARY CLINIC, IREA
-
Free Watermelon Feed
@ 5:00 p.m. – Strasburg School – SPONSOR: BYERS GENERAL STORE
-
Vintage Baseball Game
@ 6:00 PM – The Colorado Vintage Baseball Association plays by a set of rules established in 1864 – no gloves and no helmets! Join us for an enjoy-able evening of baseball – concessions will be available. The vintage team will play against our very own local youth coaches. LOCATION: South Softball Field; (No Charge) – SPONSOR: ISI INSPECTION SPECIALTIES
-
Star Watching
@ 9 p.m. (or sundown), in the empty lot immediately east of John’s Repair on the east edge of town. Gaze at the stars with local astronomer, Jime Moravec, who is hosting a viewing of the sky using giant telescopes. Viewing glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse on Aug 21st will also be handed out!
Military Families Ministry plans garage sale benefit
STRASBURG — Military Families Ministry is holding a large garage sale on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1422 Monroe St., Strasburg. The sale will include furniture, couches, recliners, refrigerators, dining room sets, tools, headboards, and many other items. Donations of gently used furniture and other used treasures are still being accepted. No clothing, glassware or older TVs can be taken. All funds go to support military families. For more information, call (303)378-1933.
Bennett-Watkins Lions Club
High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett. @ 8:30 a.m. Jo Brandenburg, (303)908-0796.
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
Deer Trail Pioneer Historical Museum Open
Admission free, donations accepted @ 2 – 4 p.m. through August, or call (303)769-4542 for an appointment.
