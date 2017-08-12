TODAY’S EVENTS – SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

TODAY’S SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Community “Garage Sales” @ 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., various locations throughout town

Crafts & Bazaar Show @ 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Free Admission – High School Spine – SPONSOR: D & D WATER SERVICE LLC

Antique Tractor Show @ 9:00 a.m. to Dark – North of School –2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: ENGELBRECHT FARM

Vendors @ 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – High School Commons Area

PARADE HOMETOWN TRADITIONS @ 10:00 a.m., Route: Colfax & Wagner St. East to Adams St, North on Adams to School – SPONSOR: VALLEY BANK & TRUST

Breakfast Burrito Benefit @ 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bob’s Repair Shop, 56521 E. Colfax, Strasburg. Burritos available before and after the parade. The Comanche VIP Seniors are celebrating Hometown Days with a breakfast burrito fundraiser.

Kids Games @ 11:30 a.m. – School Commons Area (Charge)

Barbecue @ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Strasburg School – SPONSOR: GUARANTY BANK & TRUST

Entertainment featuring “High Plains Music Ensemble,” BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND/OR BLANKETS AND UMBRELLAS – SPONSOR: THE I-70 SCOUT & EASTERN COLORADO NEWS

Free Hay Rides @ 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Route: High School, Middle School, Museum, Downtown – SPONSOR: 4 RIVERS EQUIPMENT

Blessing of the Automobiles @ 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Saron Lutheran Church – SPONSOR: SARON LUTHERAN CHURCH

Comanche Crossing Museum Open @ 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Entertainment by “Last Spike Drivers”, Root Beer Floats, Cow, Milking for Kids, Model Train Displays, Kid Games – SPONSOR: COMANCHE CROSSING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Garden Tractor Pull @ 1:00 p.m. – 2024 Strasburg Rd – SPONSOR: COLORADO GARDEN TRACTOR ASSOCIATION

Trap Shoot @ 1:00 p.m. – 1955 Headlight Rd. – SPONSOR: IRONWORKS

Colorado Old Time Fiddling Contest @ 1:15 PM – Strasburg High School Gym – SPONSORS: WESTERN HARDWARE/GIFT SHOP, U. S. MECHANICAL, COLORADO NATURAL GAS

Texting Contest @ 2:00 p.m. – Comanche Crossing Museum – SPONSOR: HOMETOWN KIDS DAYCARE

Chili Contest @ 5:00 p.m. – Strasburg School – SPONSOR: 4 RIVERS EQUIPMENT Entertainment by “Golden Eagles Concert Band,” BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND/OR BLANKETS AND UMBRELLAS – SPONSOR: STRASBURG VETERINARY CLINIC, IREA

Free Watermelon Feed @ 5:00 p.m. – Strasburg School – SPONSOR: BYERS GENERAL STORE

Vintage Baseball Game @ 6:00 PM – The Colorado Vintage Baseball Association plays by a set of rules established in 1864 – no gloves and no helmets! Join us for an enjoy-able evening of baseball – concessions will be available. The vintage team will play against our very own local youth coaches. LOCATION: South Softball Field; (No Charge) – SPONSOR: ISI INSPECTION SPECIALTIES