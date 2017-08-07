TODAY’S EVENTS – MONDAY, AUGUST 7

August 7, 2017

Sen. Gardner Announces Temporary Denver office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., announced that, effective Aug. 7, his Denver office will be temporarily located at the U.S. Custom House, 721 19th St., Suite 150. A permanent Denver location will be announced later. The Denver office number of (303)391-5777 has not changed or has the range of constituent services offered.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

 

