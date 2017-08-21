TODAY’S EVENTS – MONDAY, AUGUST 21

| August 21, 2017

  • Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board

    Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St. @ 6 p.m.

  • Byers Fire Rescue

    Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.

  • Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

  • Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board

    Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St. @ 5:15 p.m.

  • Deer Trail Fire Protection District Board

    Deer Trail Firehouse @ 7 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Adult book club

    Davies Library “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley @ 6:30-7:30 p.m.

 

