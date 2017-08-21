TODAY’S EVENTS – MONDAY, AUGUST 21
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! GET IT STARTED HERE…
-
Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board
Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St. @ 6 p.m.
-
Byers Fire Rescue
Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.
-
Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.
-
Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board
Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St. @ 5:15 p.m.
-
Deer Trail Fire Protection District Board
Deer Trail Firehouse @ 7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Adult book club
Davies Library “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley @ 6:30-7:30 p.m.
HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
RELATED NEWS CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« The Total Solar Eclipse – August 21, 2017 – WHAT TO EXPECT (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – MONDAY, AUGUST 21
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! GET IT STARTED HERE… Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board StrasburgRead More
The Total Solar Eclipse – August 21, 2017 – WHAT TO EXPECT
The Great American Total Solar Eclipse –Only in America– August 21, 2017 Not only isRead More