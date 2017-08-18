TODAY’S EVENTS – FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

| August 18, 2017

WHAT’S GOIN’ ON?

COLORADO EDUCATION OFFICES MOVE TO REVERSE TEACHER DEARTH

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Higher Education and Colorado Department of Education is hosting a town hall meeting from 1-2:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at East Central BOCES Office, 820 Second St., Limon. The gathering is part of a statewide series to gather input for a strategic action plan to address the state’s educator shortage. School district employees, parents, students and concerned community members are asked to attend. The departments have also released online surveys in English and Spanish. The extended outreach effort is part of the implementation of House Bill 17-1003, signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper in May. The bill requires the departments to develop a joint action plan for recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers.

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group

For more information call (303)888-4525.

Library News

  • Story Time

Kelver Library @ 10-11 a.m. Parents, grandparents or caregivers can enjoy storytime, sing songs, and play with their little one (ages 5 and under). All attendees will leave with books and activities to use at home.

 

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

RELATED NEWS

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Education, Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Sneak Peek the Aaron Harbor Show Award­- airing in 2 weeks

The Aaron Harbor Show Receives Award of Excellence by Colorado Broadcasters Association Aaron Harber is anRead More

TODAY’S EVENTS – FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

WHAT’S GOIN’ ON? COLORADO EDUCATION OFFICES MOVE TO REVERSE TEACHER DEARTH DENVER — The ColoradoRead More

  • (Untitled)

  • COLORADO ROCKIES SELECT CONTRACT OF INFIELDER RYAN McMAHON FROM TRIPLE-A ALBUQUERQUE

  • Local Enforcement Teaming Up Against Drunk Driving

  • BREAKING NEWS: ROBBERY– CAN YOU ID ME?

  • Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull

  • Public Safety Enforcement Priority Act Overwhelmingly Passes First Test

  • The Great American Total Solar Eclipse – August 21, 2017

  • Front Range — Action Day for Ozone

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: