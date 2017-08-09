Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull

| August 8, 2017

Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser August 12

–5th Annual Plane Pull–

Presented by Subway

at Denver International Airport

Teams from across Colorado will be pulling a 160,000 pound plane 12 feet across a tarmac to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado athletes at the 2017 Plane Pull presented by Subway on August 12 at Signature Flight Support located at Denver International Airport.

Participants will enjoy free Subway sandwiches, Segway rides, a bungee trampoline, face painting and guest superhero appearances! All money raised will provide year-round training and athletic competition to over 21,000 Colorado athletes with intellectual disabilities. Teams can register at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

WHO: Plane Pull Participants, Special Olympics Colorado Athletes, Spectators, Volunteers and Families

WHAT: 2017 Plane Pull presented by Subway

WHEN: August 12, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – Registration, Check-in and Vendor Fair; 11:00 A.M. – Plane Pull Competition Begins

WHERE: Signature Flight Support, 7850 Harry B. Combs Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80249 at Denver International Airport

 

Sponsors

The presenting sponsor of this event is Subway. Other event sponsors include Denver International Airport, Signature Flight Support, FedEx, Law Enforcement Credit Union, Family Garage Door, Century link, AMB, Motorola, Home Advisor, Javiation, Otten Johnson, Spectrum, Access, Pax8, 92.5 The Wolf, Safeway, Morgan Trophies, Waste Management, Denver7 and Life’s Image, Ltd.

About Special Olympics Colorado

provides year-round training and competition in 22 sports for 21,118 athletes with intellectual disabilities who are living in the state of Colorado. With the support of more than 10,000 volunteers and the generosity of Colorado citizens, corporations and local businesses, Special Olympics Colorado is able to offer more than 100 events annually to individuals ages 2 and up (oldest athlete is 78 years old). Participation with other athletes, Unified partners (typically developing peers), coaches, sponsors and volunteers builds confidence and creates opportunities to participate as productive and respected members of society by increasing public awareness of the athletes’ capabilities. For more information, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

 

Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull

