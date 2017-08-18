Sneak Peek the Aaron Harbor Show Award­- airing in 2 weeks

| August 18, 2017

The Aaron Harbor Show Receives Award of Excellence

by

Colorado Broadcasters Association

Aaron Harber is an American long-form political TV talk show host featured on KCDO-TV Channel 3 Colorado, COMCAST Entertainment Television, and KPXC-TV (ION Media Networks), as well as on individual stations (such as TV Aspen). Harber often writes columns for The Colorado StatesmanThe Denver Daily News and the Huffington Post, and has served as an on-air, political analyst for the Denver CBS affiliate, CBS4 (KCNC-TV), the CW2 Network, Tribune Broadcasting (KWGN-TVChannel 2), and KBDI-TV Channel 12.

Sneak Peek the Award Show:

(scheduled to air in two weeks)

 

