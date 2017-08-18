The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Sunny skies and light winds will allow ozone to reach significant concentrations on Friday.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on August 18, 2017, is 51 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on August 18, 2017, is 47 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the ADM ambient monitor.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, August 18, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Saturday. On Friday, concentrations of ozone in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are most likely in the southwestern and western portions of the Denver Metro area and northward along the Front Range to Boulder. In these areas active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 8 PM on Friday. On Saturday, Moderate concentrations of ozone are expected throughout the Colorado Front range Region including the Denver Metro area, Fort Collins, Greeley, and Colorado Springs. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas from noon until 8 PM.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Visibility on Saturday is expected to be Good to Moderate.