Eclipse review slated for Saturday night

| August 21, 2017

BYERS — This coming weekend’s Star Talk with local astronomer Jim Moravec will include a review of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

The discussion with Moravec will commence at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at May Farms.

A number of indoor activities slated as is an outdoor sky viewing, weather permitting.

