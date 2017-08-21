Eclipse review slated for Saturday night
BYERS — This coming weekend’s Star Talk with local astronomer Jim Moravec will include a review of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.
The discussion with Moravec will commence at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at May Farms.
A number of indoor activities slated as is an outdoor sky viewing, weather permitting.
