COLORADO ROCKIES SELECT CONTRACT OF INFIELDER RYAN McMAHON FROM TRIPLE-A ALBUQUERQUE

Outfielder Raimel Tapia optioned to Triple-A

MIAMI – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of infielder Ryan McMahon from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned outfielder Raimel Tapia to Triple-A. Additionally, Minor League left-handed pitcher Sam Moll has been designated for assignment.

· McMahon, 22, will be making his first career appearance on the Major League roster and will wear uniform #1 … has played 108 Minor League games this season across Double-A and Triple-A and has combined to bat .354 (152-for-429) with 71 runs scored, 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 82 RBI, 37 walks, 82 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases … has made 49 starts at first base, 32 starts at second base and 24 starts at third base this season … won Player of the Week honors once with Double-A Hartford, and twice with Albuquerque … was Eastern League Player of the Month for April with Hartford, and Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for June with Albuquerque … in his Minor League career, he has batted .297 (620-for-2091) with 340 runs, 171 doubles, 20 triples, 78 home runs, 386 RBI, 223 walks, 598 strikeouts and 40 stolen bases in 558 games across five levels of play … he appeared in the 2017 Futures Game in Miami and went 0-for-1 with one walk as a defensive replacement at first base … the Yorba Linda, Calif., native was originally selected by Colorado in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

· Tapia, 23, has batted .287 (35-for-122) with 22 runs, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI and five stolen bases in 48 games across four stints on the Rockies active roster this season … made his Major League debut for the Rockies on Sept. 2, 2016 vs. Arizona and has hit .281 (45-for-160) with 26 runs, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 13 RBI and eight stolen bases across 70 career games.

· Moll, 25, has gone 3-2 with a 4.18 ERA (47.1 IP, 22 ER), 18 walks and 39 strikeouts in 44 relief appearances at Triple-A this season … in his Minor League career, is 9-10 with a 3.46 ERA (208.0 IP, 80 ER), 67 walks and 193 strikeouts in 145 games (including six starts) across five levels of play … was originally selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2013 First-Year Player draft.