Byers, Deer Trail libraries to hand out eclipse glasses Saturday

| August 15, 2017

Viewing glasses for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse have become a rare commodity across the I-70 Corridor as most outlets have sold out. Anythink Bennett library has also handed out all their free ones and library officials confirmed that they are not under the umbrella of a recall for some brands of the glasses.

One of the last opportunities to get the eye protection in the area will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Kelver Library in Byers and Davies Library in Deer Trail. The limited supply of glasses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis when the libraries open and some other restrictions apply, including a minimum per family and no one under 3 years of age.

“We expect to run out of the glasses within minutes of opening based on the interest we have already received,” an Arapahoe Library District statement said.

For a list of other available distributors, please visit the website for the American Astronomical Society.

