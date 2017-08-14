‘Burg intersections, bridge deck repair highlight Hwy 36 work this week

The repaving of Highway 36 from the west edge of Byers through Strasburg continues this week with new sidewalk, curb and gutter at the intersections of Colfax throughout Strasburg and on the bridge over Bijou Creek immediately west of Byers.

The bridge work has resulted in a single-lane closure and one-way traffic is being directed by temporary stop lights on both ends of the bridge.

No road closures are expected with the intersection work in Strasburg but flaggers are in place to make sure traffic goes through construction zones slowly.

The work is expected to continue through at least through the rest of this week.

For project updates, call (303)317-2112 or e-mail US36Strasburg@gmail.com.