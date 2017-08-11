BREAKING NEWS: ROBBERY– CAN YOU ID ME?

| August 10, 2017

Robbery at Citiwide Bank– Last Night

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Citywide Banks, 13700 E. Arapahoe Rd.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, black track pants, black latex gloves, sunglasses, and a dark hat. He left in an unknown direction.

CAN YOU ID ME?

 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

RELATED NEWS

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, National News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Local Enforcement Teaming Up Against Drunk Driving

Colorado State Patrol and Others Teaming Up –see below for a complete list of localRead More

BREAKING NEWS: ROBBERY– CAN YOU ID ME?

Robbery at Citiwide Bank– Last Night The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robberyRead More

  • Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull

  • Public Safety Enforcement Priority Act Overwhelmingly Passes First Test

  • The Great American Total Solar Eclipse – August 21, 2017

  • Front Range — Action Day for Ozone

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, July 31

  • FATAL CRASH KILLS TEEN – SEEKING WITNESSES

  • TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

  • Action Day for Ozone

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: