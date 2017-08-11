BREAKING NEWS: ROBBERY– CAN YOU ID ME?
Robbery at Citiwide Bank– Last Night
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Citywide Banks, 13700 E. Arapahoe Rd.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, black track pants, black latex gloves, sunglasses, and a dark hat. He left in an unknown direction.
CAN YOU ID ME?
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.
