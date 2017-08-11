ANYTHINK HOSTS FINAL BACKYARD CONCERT– AUG 11

It’s time for the final show of the series!

with

Hazel Miller Band

On Aug. 11, grab the family and meet new neighbors while enjoying the rockin’ rhythm and blues of the Hazel Miller Band. Hazel Miller isn’t just a singer – she’s a force of nature. You won’t want to miss this legendary performer.

Obliviate, winners of the Anythink LIVE! teen band contest, will take the stage as opening act at 5:30 pm. Arrive early to stake out a spot, grab some food and drinks, and listen to these talented teens as we close out the 2017 Backyard Concert Series. Hazel Miller Band takes the stage at 6:30 pm.

Not only is the Backyard Concert Series a fun, free Friday night – it’s also a fundraiser for the Anythink Foundation. Funds raised through food and beverage sales help Anythink to provide special programs and projects for the community. Supporters can also donate at the show or online.

Exciting update: For our final concert of the season, we have a new mix of food trucks, including Amore Pizza, Samples World Bistro, B&B Smokehouse and Em’s Ice Cream.

What can I bring to the Backyard Concert Series?

Family & friends – All ages are welcome!

Dogs – Woof!

Lawn chairs and blankets – Get comfy!

Food – Just remember that we’ll have food trucks, and 10 percent of all food sales benefit the Anythink Foundation.

What should I leave at home?

No outside alcohol is allowed. In order to continue hosting these fun, family-friendly events, we must strictly enforce this policy. Instead, please enjoy beer from Great Divide Brewing and wine from Balistreri Vineyards available on-site for purchase – and for a great cause! Guests must be 21 years or older with ID to purchase alcohol.

The concert will take place rain or shine. Need more info? Check out the Backyard Concert Series page for more details and to check out the full summer lineup. You can also invite your friends to the event via Facebook.

Finally, let’s give a round of applause to our sponsors! The Anythink Backyard Concert Series is made possible with the generous support of Ciancio, Ciancio Brown, P.C., Great Divide Brewing, Mountain States Toyota, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co, Colorado Swim School,Griffith Home Team, Valley Bank & Trust, Dispute Resolution Professionals, LLC,Balistreri Vineyards and Cherrywood Liquor.

See you Friday!

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!