ALERT: FOOD RECALL
Protein Bar Recall
for possible
Listeria Monocytogenes
from
Amrita Health Foods
Company name: Amrita Health Foods
Product name: Protein bars produced April 24 to May 31; best buy dates 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018:
· Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60 gram, UPC 853009004056, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60 gram, UPC 853009004438, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60 gram, UPC 853009004414, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004391, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Mango Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004018, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50 gram, UPC 853009004056, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50 gram, UPC 853009004025, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50 gram, UPC 853009004049, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
· Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50 gram, UPC 853009004032, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018
Reason for recall: Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Distribution: Nationwide.
For more information, please visit the FDA here
HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
RELATED NEWS
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Trump: Fire & Fury On North Korea
State of International Relation with Kim Jong-un SEOUL, South Korea (Associated Press) – Donald Trump’s threat toRead More
Local Enforcement Teaming Up Against Drunk Driving
Colorado State Patrol and Others Teaming Up –see below for a complete list of localRead More