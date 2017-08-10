ALERT: FOOD RECALL

| August 10, 2017

Protein Bar Recall

for possible

Listeria Monocytogenes 

from

Amrita Health Foods 

Company name:  Amrita Health Foods

Product name:  Protein bars produced April 24 to May 31; best buy dates 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018:

·         Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60 gram, UPC 853009004056, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60 gram, UPC 853009004438, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60 gram, UPC 853009004414, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004391, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Mango Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004018, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50 gram, UPC 853009004056, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50 gram, UPC 853009004025, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50 gram, UPC 853009004049, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

·         Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50 gram, UPC 853009004032, Best Buy 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

 

Reason for recall: Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

Distribution: Nationwide.

 

For more information, please visit the FDA here

 

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS!

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

RELATED NEWS

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

 

Front Page, Health & Food Recalls, National News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Trump: Fire & Fury On North Korea

State of International Relation with Kim Jong-un SEOUL, South Korea (Associated Press) – Donald Trump’s threat toRead More

Local Enforcement Teaming Up Against Drunk Driving

Colorado State Patrol and Others Teaming Up –see below for a complete list of localRead More

  • BREAKING NEWS: ROBBERY– CAN YOU ID ME?

  • ALERT: FOOD RECALL

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

  • Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull

  • Video Available in Pawn Shop Burglaries

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – MONDAY, AUGUST 7

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: