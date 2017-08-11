Washington, D.C. – Sen. Cory Gardner will hold three town hall meetings on Tuesday, August 15th in Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Lakewood.

Constituents are encouraged to arrive early, as space is limited. The events are open to the public and the media. If you are a member of the media interested in attending the event, please RSVP by sending an email to Senator Gardner’s Press Secretary, Casey Contres, at *protected email* .

COLORADO SPRINGS TOWN HALL

Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What: Colorado Springs Town Hall

When: Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. MT

Where: Pikes Peak Community College, Room A-110, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

GREELEY TOWN HALL

Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What: Greeley Town Hall

When: Tuesday, August 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. MT

Where: University School Auditorium, 6519 18th St., Greeley

LAKEWOOD TOWN HALL

Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What: Lakewood Town Hall

When: Tuesday, August 15, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. MT

Where: Colorado Christian University, CCU Event Center, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood