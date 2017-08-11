(Untitled)

| August 11, 2017

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Cory Gardner will hold three town hall meetings on Tuesday, August 15th in Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Lakewood.  

Constituents are encouraged to arrive early, as space is limited. The events are open to the public and the media. If you are a member of the media interested in attending the event, please RSVP by sending an email to Senator Gardner’s Press Secretary, Casey Contres, at .

COLORADO SPRINGS TOWN HALL

Who:               U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What:              Colorado Springs Town Hall

When:             Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. MT

Where:            Pikes Peak Community College, Room A-110, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

 

GREELEY TOWN HALL

 Who:               U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What:              Greeley Town Hall

When:             Tuesday, August 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:           University School Auditorium, 6519 18th St., Greeley

 

LAKEWOOD TOWN HALL

Who:               U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What:              Lakewood Town Hall

When:             Tuesday, August 15, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. MT

Where:            Colorado Christian University, CCU Event Center, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood

Colorado News, Politics & Elections, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

(Untitled)

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Cory Gardner will hold three town hall meetings on Tuesday, AugustRead More

COLORADO ROCKIES SELECT CONTRACT OF INFIELDER RYAN McMAHON FROM TRIPLE-A ALBUQUERQUE

Outfielder Raimel Tapia optioned to Triple-A MIAMI – The Colorado Rockies announced today that theyRead More

  • Local Enforcement Teaming Up Against Drunk Driving

  • BREAKING NEWS: ROBBERY– CAN YOU ID ME?

  • Special Olympics Colorado Fund Raiser – 5th Annual Plane Pull

  • Public Safety Enforcement Priority Act Overwhelmingly Passes First Test

  • The Great American Total Solar Eclipse – August 21, 2017

  • Front Range — Action Day for Ozone

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, July 31

  • FATAL CRASH KILLS TEEN – SEEKING WITNESSES

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: