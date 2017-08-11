(Untitled)
Washington, D.C. – Sen. Cory Gardner will hold three town hall meetings on Tuesday, August 15th in Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Lakewood.
Constituents are encouraged to arrive early, as space is limited. The events are open to the public and the media. If you are a member of the media interested in attending the event, please RSVP by sending an email to Senator Gardner’s Press Secretary, Casey Contres, at .
COLORADO SPRINGS TOWN HALL
Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
What: Colorado Springs Town Hall
When: Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. MT
Where: Pikes Peak Community College, Room A-110, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
GREELEY TOWN HALL
Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
What: Greeley Town Hall
When: Tuesday, August 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. MT
Where: University School Auditorium, 6519 18th St., Greeley
LAKEWOOD TOWN HALL
Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
What: Lakewood Town Hall
When: Tuesday, August 15, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. MT
Where: Colorado Christian University, CCU Event Center, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood
