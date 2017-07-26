TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, July 25
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS: Byers Elementary slates pre-K signup
BYERS — The Byers School District will host preschool registration for both 3- and 4-year-olds at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, in the Byers Elementary lobby.
Children attending preschool must be 3 or 4 before June 1. Children turning 4 on or after June 1 will be placed in the 3-year-old class. Classes for 3-year-olds will be held from 8-10:45 a.m. and from 12:30-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Four-year-old classes will be from 8-11 a.m. or 12:15-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
To register, parents must provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, a doctor’s physical and all completed registration forms.
Space is limited.
-
Bennett Board of Trustees
Shared Services Center, 355 First St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Code It!
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will create a text-based video game.
-
miniThinkers
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years old can explore early literacy through interactive experiences like camping, grown-ups and zoos. The program is designed to help caregivers to spend meaningful time with younger children.
