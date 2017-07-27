TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, July 27
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Agate School Board. 6 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety book study
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade (303)717-2263.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Exploring Elements
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Young, inquisitive minds can take a journey through the Periodic Table of Elements. Using Exploration Universe, participants will examine the look of elements, learn wild facts about them, and witness amazing demonstrations of their properties.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, July 27
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Agate School Board. 6 p.m. EVERY THURSDAY AA Strasburg Sobriety book study SaronRead More
TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR
COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY! JOIN THE CONVERSATION: We are one week away fromRead More