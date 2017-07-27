TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, July 27

| July 27, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Agate School Board. 6 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety book study

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade (303)717-2263.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Exploring Elements

    ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Young, inquisitive minds can take a journey through the Periodic Table of Elements. Using Exploration Universe, participants will examine the look of elements, learn wild facts about them, and witness amazing demonstrations of their properties.

