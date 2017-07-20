TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, July 20

| July 20, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • West Arapahoe Conservation District Board

    Bennett Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 5 p.m.

  • Bennett School Board

    High school library, 615 Seventh St., work session @ 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m.

  • Byers School Board

    Byers High School lecture hall @ 7 p.m.

  • Strasburg Fire Protection District Board

    District Office, 56281 E. Colfax Ave. @ 7 p.m.

  • Strasburg American Legion Post No. 183

    Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety book study

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263. 

LIBRARY NEWS

  •  Ninja Parkour

    ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Using their minds and bodies, tweens and teens will explore the gymnastic art of parkour, where participants learn to overcome obstacles and structures through creative movement.

  • It’s Your Move

    ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tweens and teens can learn the intricacies of chess and checkers and compete in a tournament at the end of the summer.

     

