TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, July 20
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
West Arapahoe Conservation District Board
Bennett Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 5 p.m.
-
Bennett School Board
High school library, 615 Seventh St., work session @ 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m.
-
Byers School Board
Byers High School lecture hall @ 7 p.m.
-
Strasburg Fire Protection District Board
District Office, 56281 E. Colfax Ave. @ 7 p.m.
-
Strasburg American Legion Post No. 183
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety book study
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Ninja Parkour
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Using their minds and bodies, tweens and teens will explore the gymnastic art of parkour, where participants learn to overcome obstacles and structures through creative movement.
-
It’s Your Move
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tweens and teens can learn the intricacies of chess and checkers and compete in a tournament at the end of the summer.
