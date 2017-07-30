TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, July 30

| July 30, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • PARENTING CLASS– Openings at Women’s Center

    BYERS — The Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center has openings in its “1-2-3” and “More 1-2-3” parenting classes. The classes are geared toward parents and grandparents of children ages 2-12, focusing on motivating children who struggle with mealtime toils, homework wars, bedtime challenges and more. Walk-ins are welcome from 1 – 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at the center, 228 W. Front St., Byers. For more information or to register, call (303)822-9368. Child care is available.

  • CDOT– Greyhound partners for dual ticketing service

    DENVER — A new interline ticketing partnership will begin linking Bustang’s® interregional bus service with Greyhound’s national route system within the next few weeks. 

    WHAT? Interline ticketing allows passengers to use the same ticket for Greyhound and Bustang bus services.

    Those who take Bustang and Greyhound to common destinations have the option to use the tickets interchangeably. It’s also an opportunity for Colorado customers to make connections to places beyond the Bustang system. – CDOT Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin.

    Greyhound has interline partnerships with a number of independent bus lines across the United States. In Colorado, places like Monument, Loveland and Eagle will now be connected to Greyhound’s 3,800 destinations across the U.S, Mexico and Canada. 

    For more information, visit www.ridebustang.com or www.greyhound.com.

EVERY SUNDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    For more information call (303)903-6734.

PLAY OUR FREE CROSSWORD NOW!!

Comment, Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Arts & Humanities, Education, Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, July 30

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? PARENTING CLASS– Openings at Women’s Center BYERS — The Eastern Plains Women’s Resource CenterRead More

Arapahoe County Fair Taking Added Safety Precautions

LITTLETON — Our thoughts and prayers are with the fairgoers in Ohio who died or wereRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, July 28

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, July 26

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, July 25

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, July 23

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, July 22

  • Colorado State University Making Waves In Water

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, July 21

  • Immigration Reform Announcement

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: