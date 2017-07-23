BYERS — The Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center has openings in its “1-2-3” and “More 1-2-3” parenting classes. The classes are geared toward parents and grandparents of children ages 2-12, focusing on motivating children who struggle with mealtime toils, homework wars, bedtime challenges and more. Walk-ins are welcome from 1 – 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at the center, 228 W. Front St., Byers. For more information or to register, call (303)822-9368 . Child care is available.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS: Byers Elementary slates pre-K signup

BYERS — The Byers School District will host preschool registration for both 3- and 4-year-olds at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, in the Byers Elementary lobby.

Children attending preschool must be 3 or 4 before June 1. Children turning 4 on or after June 1 will be placed in the 3-year-old class. Classes for 3-year-olds will be held from 8-10:45 a.m. and from 12:30-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Four-year-old classes will be from 8-11 a.m. or 12:15-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To register, parents must provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, a doctor’s physical and all completed registration forms.

Space is limited.