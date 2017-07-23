TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, July 23
PARENTING CLASS– Openings at Women’s Center
BYERS — The Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center has openings in its “1-2-3” and “More 1-2-3” parenting classes. The classes are geared toward parents and grandparents of children ages 2-12, focusing on motivating children who struggle with mealtime toils, homework wars, bedtime challenges and more. Walk-ins are welcome from 1 – 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at the center, 228 W. Front St., Byers. For more information or to register, call (303)822-9368. Child care is available.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS: Byers Elementary slates pre-K signup
BYERS — The Byers School District will host preschool registration for both 3- and 4-year-olds at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, in the Byers Elementary lobby.
Children attending preschool must be 3 or 4 before June 1. Children turning 4 on or after June 1 will be placed in the 3-year-old class. Classes for 3-year-olds will be held from 8-10:45 a.m. and from 12:30-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Four-year-old classes will be from 8-11 a.m. or 12:15-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
To register, parents must provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, a doctor’s physical and all completed registration forms.
Space is limited.
COLORADO DMV– Votes against retiring special auto plates
LAKEWOOD — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced that 14 specialized license plates will not be retired as originally planned. Flexibility in state law allows DMV to not retire plates that have not met the 3,000 minimum requirement. In 2014, DMV went from an inventory-based plate issuance system to a print-on-demand system, eliminating the need for increased storage space for additional plate types. Currently, Group Special License Plates are printed once they are ordered. Plates that will not be retired are Carbon Fund, Colorado Avalanche, Craig Hospital, Denver Nuggets, Juvenile Diabetes, Kids First, State Parks, Support Education, Support the Horse, Child Loss Awareness, Colorado Rockies, Flight for Life Colorado, Girl Scouts, and Protect Our Rivers.
EVERY SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous.
For more information call (303)903-6734.
