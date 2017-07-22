TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, July 22
WHAT’S GOOD?
-
Attend The Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet Today!
The show anticipates 1,000 vintage and modern vehicles and 20 vintage warbird aircrafts, featuring a P-51 Mustang from WWII and T-6 trainers. The airshow begins at 11 a.m. A variety of military, warbird-type aircrafts will be out for viewing and pilots will be on-site for discussion. Admission is $20 per carload, $10 per carload for veterans.
WHEN: Saturday, July 22nd, 8am – 2pm
WHERE: The Front Range Airport, 5200 Front Range Pkwy, Watkins, CO
-
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Cookbook Club
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 3 – 4:30 p.m. Participants discuss favorite recipes, experiment with new culinary creations, and learn from occasional guest speakers at this monthly themed potluck. This month’s theme will feature recipes with five ingredients or less or mason jar meals for easy summer meal planning. Guest speakers are needed. For more information, call Rebecca at (303)405-3231.
EVERY SATURDAY
-
Deer Trail Pioneer Historical Museum
Open from 2 – 4 p.m. through August or call (303)769-4542 for an appointment. Admission free, donations accepted.
