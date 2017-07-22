TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, July 22

| July 22, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD?

  • Attend The Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet Today!

    The show anticipates 1,000 vintage and modern vehicles and 20 vintage warbird aircrafts, featuring a P-51 Mustang from WWII and T-6 trainers. The airshow begins at 11 a.m. A variety of military, warbird-type aircrafts will be out for viewing and pilots will be on-site for discussion. Admission is $20 per carload, $10 per carload for veterans.

    WHEN: Saturday, July 22nd, 8am – 2pm

    WHERE: The Front Range Airport, 5200 Front Range Pkwy, Watkins, CO

     

  • Byers Masons

    Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Cookbook Club

    ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 3 – 4:30 p.m. Participants discuss favorite recipes, experiment with new culinary creations, and learn from occasional guest speakers at this monthly themed potluck. This month’s theme will feature recipes with five ingredients or less or mason jar meals for easy summer meal planning. Guest speakers are needed. For more information, call Rebecca at (303)405-3231.

EVERY SATURDAY

  • Deer Trail Pioneer Historical Museum

    Open from 2 – 4 p.m. through August or call (303)769-4542 for an appointment. Admission free, donations accepted.

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Arts & Humanities, Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, July 22

WHAT’S GOOD? Attend The Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet Today! The show anticipates 1,000Read More

Colorado State University Making Waves In Water

Western Water Symposium Examines New Innovations The 2017 Western Water Symposium and Barbecue announces thatRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, July 21

  • Immigration Reform Announcement

  • A MUST ATTEND: SMALL BUSINESS INDUSTRY DAY

  • The Gathering Place & Art Restart Paint A Road For Struggling Women & Artists Alike

  • Anythink libraries announcement

  • Colorado State Fair Announces Concerts & Ticket Sales

  • RED ROCKS • LOTTO • COLORADO SYMPHONY • ENTER HERE!

  • WEEKEND EVENT!!

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: