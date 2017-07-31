TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, July 31

| July 31, 2017

  • SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS:
    Strasburg student registration

    STRASBURG — Registration for new and returning Strasburg High School and Hemphill Middle School students opened July 3. New secondary students can register online at www.strasburg31j.com and clicking on the registration tab. Students returning to the high or middle may enroll online through their account on the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

    Once enrolled, students are asked to print out the confirmation page and bring it with them when picking up schedules in August. The process must be completed for each child attending the Strasburg School District. For technical support, visit www.infosnap.zendesk.com

    The high school, middle school and elementary offices will open Tuesday, Aug. 1. The first day of classes will be Wednesday, Aug. 16.

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

TODAY'S EVENTS – Monday, July 31

